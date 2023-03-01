ASU Baseball: Back-and-forth battle with NDSU ends in walk-off homer for Rogers, ASU

If you hadn’t had enough game-winning clips involving Arizona State sports this week, Will Rogers has you covered.

Rogers and ASU (6-2) defeated North Dakota State 10-9 (1-8) at Phoenix Municipal Stadium Wednesday afternoon in a windy battle that saw the ball fly around the park.

Top Performers

DH Ethan Long - 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R

1B Jacob Tobias - 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R

LF Will Rogers - 2-for-5, HR, 2B, RBI

RF Wyatt Crenshaw - 2-for-4, 3B, 2 RBI

RHP Blake Pivaroff - 2.0 IP, 0 R, H, K, 0 BB

RHP Brock Peery - 1.0 IP, 0 R, H, BB

Key Moments

Down 6-0, ASU scored 8 combined runs in the fourth and fifth innings to take the lead.

After walking and hitting a batter each in the fifth inning, reliever Brock Peery stranded a pair of runners to hold an 8-7 lead.

With one-out in the eighth, Wyatt Crenshaw tripled and later scored to take a 9-8 lead.

Will Rogers launched a one-out, solo walk-off home run after NDSU knotted the score at 9-9 in the ninth.

E5 | Back on top



Devils have erased a seven-run deficit to take an 8-7 lead after 5 at Muni thanks to this #TobyTank. pic.twitter.com/k1dCK6aW7l — Sun Devil Baseball (@ASU_Baseball) March 1, 2023