ASU Baseball: Back-and-forth battle with NDSU ends in walk-off homer for Rogers, ASU

Rogers’ second game-winner of the year in a seven-run comeback

By Kevin Redfern
Zac BonDurant

If you hadn’t had enough game-winning clips involving Arizona State sports this week, Will Rogers has you covered.

Rogers and ASU (6-2) defeated North Dakota State 10-9 (1-8) at Phoenix Municipal Stadium Wednesday afternoon in a windy battle that saw the ball fly around the park.

Top Performers

  • DH Ethan Long - 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R
  • 1B Jacob Tobias - 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R
  • LF Will Rogers - 2-for-5, HR, 2B, RBI
  • RF Wyatt Crenshaw - 2-for-4, 3B, 2 RBI
  • RHP Blake Pivaroff - 2.0 IP, 0 R, H, K, 0 BB
  • RHP Brock Peery - 1.0 IP, 0 R, H, BB

Key Moments

  • Down 6-0, ASU scored 8 combined runs in the fourth and fifth innings to take the lead.
  • After walking and hitting a batter each in the fifth inning, reliever Brock Peery stranded a pair of runners to hold an 8-7 lead.
  • With one-out in the eighth, Wyatt Crenshaw tripled and later scored to take a 9-8 lead.
  • Will Rogers launched a one-out, solo walk-off home run after NDSU knotted the score at 9-9 in the ninth.

