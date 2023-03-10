ASU Basketball: Game time, where to watch, prediction vs. Arizona in Pac-12 Tournament semifinal

Arizona State (22-11) has a shot at a Pac-12 Championship game birth when it faces No. 2 seed Arizona (26-6) in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinal at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Game Details

Date: Friday, March 10th, 2023

Time: 9:30 p.m. MT

Location: T-Mobile Arena

Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has Arizona State listed as 7.5-point underdogs, with the over/under set at 154 points.

TV/Radio

Watch: ESPN

Listen: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Predictions

Kevin Redfern: Can the Sun Devils match an 89-point performance from the heroic win two weeks ago? Will Austin Nunez be available? Will fatigue settle in after three games in three days? All of these factors will go into the Sun Devils’ ability to compete with the strength and talent of Arizona.

ASU, who has won 12 games on the road or at a neutral site this year, now deserves a shot to play in Dayton at the very least. However, the Pac-12 Tournament magic has run its course, and Arizona wins big, 80-64.