ASU Baseball: Sun Devils snap losing streak, open UC Davis series with back-to-back wins

PHOENIX - After losing five-straight games, Arizona State Baseball (8-7) has somewhat steadied the ship with two wins to open its series against UC Davis (5-7) at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

Game One, 7-1 victory

Left-hander Ross Dunn was coming off his worst start of the season, an outing against UC Irvine where he allowed five earned runs in less than three innings, when he made his Friday start against Davis. Dunn proved his memory to be short, and he shoved for six innings, allowing just one earned-run off two hits and two walks.

That was the only run that UC Davis plated in the series-opener.

Catcher Ryan Campos reached base safely four times with three hits and a walk. Outfielder Will Rogers led the team in RBI when he scored two Sun Devils on a single in the third inning. Infielders Luke Hill (2-for-5) and Willie Cano (3-for-5) each had multiple hits and an RBI.

FREE WILLIE



All this kid @CanoWillie has done since getting in the starting lineup is hit.



Tack another two on for the Devils between this and a Crenshaw sac fly.



6-1, Devils. Pitching change. pic.twitter.com/VlF5WCtxwK — Sun Devil Baseball (@ASU_Baseball) March 11, 2023

Righties Blake Pivaroff and Josh Hansell combined for three innings of scoreless relief.

Game Two, 6-4 Victory

Khristian Curtis was also coming off a rough outing against UC Irvine. In game two of the Anteater-series, Curtis received the loss after allowing five earned-runs in 4.2 innings of work.

Like his top-of-the-rotation mate Dunn, Kurtis bounced back in strong fashion.

He nearly completed six innings of shutout work. He exited the game in the sixth inning after suffering a few baserunners that would eventually score. At the time, ASU already had a 5-0 lead.

He finished the night with 5.2 innings-pitched, five strikeouts and the win.

Campos collected his second three-hit game of the series. This time, he also drove in a few runs. Three of ASU’s six runs came off the bat off Campos: one via an RBI double, and two more on a two-run homer.

Adios, Campos ✌️



First home run the UC Davis pitcher has given up this year and it's made this a 5-0 ball game, courtesy of @r_campy30! pic.twitter.com/8KuhL9PuiI — Sun Devil Baseball (@ASU_Baseball) March 12, 2023

Righty Jesse Wainscott earned his first save of the season with a two-inning, scoreless performance to close the game.

The series-finale will take place at 12:30 AZ time Sunday at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.