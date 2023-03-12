ASU Basketball: Sun Devils earn NCAA Tournament bid, will play Nevada in First Four

Arizona State (22-12) will play Nevada (22-10) in Dayton for the No. 11 seed in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament.

The Sun Devils were largely projected to be either one of the last few teams to receive a bid, or one of the first teams left out of the tournament. They received a ticket to play in the First Four, a series of four play-in games played between the bottom-eight teams selected to play in the tournament.

Nevada finished with a fourth-place regular season record in the Mountain West, and the Wolfpack lost its only conference tournament game in the Mountain West quarterfinal to San Jose State 81-77.

Guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. and forward Warren Washington both transferred to ASU from Nevada last offseason. Cambridge averaged 16.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in each game last season. Washington scored 10.5 points and collected 6.6 rebounds per-game.

The CBS Selection Show revealed ASU and Nevada to be the final two teams invited into the tournament. They will play Wednesday night at approximately 9 p.m. EDT / 6 p.m. AZ time. The winner will play No. 6 seed TCU in Denver.