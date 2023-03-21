BREAKING: Bobby Hurley extended as Arizona State basketball coach through 2025-2026 season

TEMPE Ariz. - Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley received a two-year contract extension through the 2025-2026 season, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Sources: Arizona State's Bobby Hurley has received a two-year contract extension through the 2025-26 season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 22, 2023

In March, Hurley led the Sun Devils to their third NCAA Tournament appearance in his eight seasons as head coach. ASU is 141-113 with Hurley at the helm, and he holds a 71-76 record in the Pac-12.

Following ASU’s 72-70 loss to TCU in the Round of 64, rumors started to circulate that Hurley could be eyeing an exit from ASU in favor of a return to the East Coast.

The university confirmed the report in a press release Tuesday evening.

“It’s an honor to continue my journey as the head basketball coach at Arizona State University,” Hurley said. “I want to thank Dr. Crow and Ray Anderson for their commitment to our program and trust in my leadership. I’m looking forward to building off our success this season and taking the program to greater heights in the future.”

Bobby Hurley has agreed to a contract extension with @SunDevilHoops pic.twitter.com/JbmdqmC4Qr — Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) March 22, 2023

“Coach Hurley has made our program relevant nationally with many significant wins and an exciting style, along with a firm commitment to the academic success of our student-athletes,” Vice President for University Athletics Ray Anderson said. “He has made it clear to us that he wants to be here and we have done likewise with him. We share a strong confidence in the present and future state of Sun Devil Men’s Basketball.”

The extension is subject to approval by the Arizona Board of Regents.