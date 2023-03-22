ASU Gymnastics: Santos, Scharf earn Pac-12 honors

ASU Gymnastics coach Jay Santos was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year for the second time and Hannah Scharf earned All-Pac 12 first-team honors for the third straight season.

Since arriving in Tempe in 2017, Santos has transformed the Sun Devil into an annual contender, leading the Devils to five straight regionals and three consecutive top-16 seeds.

This season, the Devils finished with a National Qualifying Score of 197.105, just the third time in program history that they have finished with an NQS of 197 or better, two of which have been under Santos.

The Devils put together stellar performances during an eight-meet streak where they scored 196.000 or more. That run included an upset over then No. 4 Utah, an upset over then No. 11 Oregon State, and a new program record for road scoring at Washington, where they posted a score of 197.475.

At the Pac-12 Championships, ASU took first in the opening session, scoring 196.700, the third-best mark at the conference meet in program history.

Scharf earned first-team honors in both the all-around (for the third straight season) and on-floor.

In 2021, she also earned an honorable mention on vault and floor.

Scharf posted a career-best 39.675 mark in the all-around this season, one of three all-around scores of 39.625 or better. She posted a sub-9.800 score only five times, earning 10 event titles and two Pac-12 Coaches Choice of the Week honors.