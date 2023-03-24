ASU Basketball: Jamiya Neal, D.J. Horne enter transfer portal

Arizona State guards Jamiya Neal and D.J. Horne both entered the transfer portal as of Friday afternoon.

Horne transferred to ASU from Illinois State and provided an immediate impact. His 12.5 points per-game in 2021-2022 was a team-high. He averaged 12.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists on 37% shooting this season. While that field-goal percentage does not jump off the screen, his 44.7% three-point rate was rather impressive.

In his final 11 games as a Sun Devil, Horne averaged 14.5 points per-game. He celebrated senior night in Tempe, but he has one year of eligibility remaining.

Neal made a significant jump in his second year at ASU. He averaged 4.9 points per-game off the bench, but he scored in the double digits in two of the last three games of the season. His season-high 16 points came in the First Four victory over Nevada.

Arizona State forward Jamiya Neal has entered the transfer portal, a source told me.



Neal has spent two seasons at Arizona State and developed a much bigger role during his sophomore year.



He averaged 4.9PPG, 2.8RPG and 1.5RPG in 22-23. Former 3⭐️ recruit. pic.twitter.com/1T8z2jxbbb — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) March 24, 2023

Neal and Horne join big-man Enoch Boakye as Sun Devils to hit the portal following the season-ending loss to TCU in the Round of 64.