ASU Basketball: Jamiya Neal, D.J. Horne enter transfer portal

The guards join Enoch Boakye in the portal

By Kevin Redfern
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round Denver Practice Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona State guards Jamiya Neal and D.J. Horne both entered the transfer portal as of Friday afternoon.

Horne transferred to ASU from Illinois State and provided an immediate impact. His 12.5 points per-game in 2021-2022 was a team-high. He averaged 12.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists on 37% shooting this season. While that field-goal percentage does not jump off the screen, his 44.7% three-point rate was rather impressive.

In his final 11 games as a Sun Devil, Horne averaged 14.5 points per-game. He celebrated senior night in Tempe, but he has one year of eligibility remaining.

Neal made a significant jump in his second year at ASU. He averaged 4.9 points per-game off the bench, but he scored in the double digits in two of the last three games of the season. His season-high 16 points came in the First Four victory over Nevada.

Neal and Horne join big-man Enoch Boakye as Sun Devils to hit the portal following the season-ending loss to TCU in the Round of 64.

