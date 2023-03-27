ASU Baseball: Gallery and videos from Sunday’s victory over Arizona

Highlights vs Arizona 3/26/23
Head Coach Willie Bloomquist
Kien Vu, Timmy Manning & Wyatt Crenshaw
More From House of Sparky
- ASU Baseball: Devils explode for 15 hits, four homers in 10-6 victory over Arizona to sweep Wildcats
- ASU Swim & Dive: Sun Devils reach new lengths at NCAA Championships
- ASU Baseball: Contrades explodes for five RBI in 7-4 victory, Sun Devils win series against Arizona
- ASU Baseball: Devils take first Territorial Cup baseball game of 2023, survive scary ninth
- ASU Basketball: Jamiya Neal, D.J. Horne enter transfer portal
- Spring Freshman Spotlight: ASU Football EDGE Ashley Williams
Loading comments...