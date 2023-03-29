ASU Baseball: Tobias, Contrades lead charge in 6-2 win at UNLV

Arizona State (17-8, 5-1 Pac-12) defeated UNLV 6-2 (7-15, 3-6 Mountain West) Tuesday night in Las Vegas to extend its winning streak to five games.

The Sun Devils trailed at some point in each of those five wins.

Starter Josh Hansell allowed one run in the first inning, then UNLV would not plate another until the sixth. Hansell only allowed two hits in three innings of work.

ASU trailed 1-0 for most of the game before first-baseman Jacob Tobias tripled and drove in two runs in the sixth for a 2-1 lead. Tobias scored on an RBI-sac-fly from outfielder Isaiah Johnson to go up 3-1.

TOBY TRIPLE TROT



Our active career leader in triples gets yet another - his third of the year.@jtobias3244 puts the Devils on top in the sixth.

Nolan Lebamoff earned the win with two innings of no-run, no-hit relief. Matt Tieding added another two innings out of the bullpen, and he allowed the lone sixth-inning Rebel run. Blake Pivaroff and Owen Stevenson each threw one scoreless inning.

Third-baseman Nu’u Contrades’s bat remains scorching hot, as he homered in the seventh for some ASU insurance and a 5-2 lead. Contrades won Pac-12 Player of the Week last week for his performances against GCU and Arizona. He is hitting .472 with five homers, five doubles and a team-best 21 RBI.

Another #Nuuke and we've got ourselves a three-run lead just in time for the stadium sing-a-long.



5-2, Devils, at the stretch.



5-2, Devils, at the stretch.

P.S.: @nuucontrades is really freaking good.

Wyatt Crenshaw and Ryan Campos each added two base-hits.

The Sun Devils head to Berkeley to face Cal (10-10, 2-7 Pac-12) this weekend in a three-game series.