ASU Basketball: Juco-transfer point guard Malachi Davils commits to Sun Devils

Juco-transfer point guard Malachi Davis announced Thursday on Twitter that he will be transferring to Arizona State.
Davis, a 6-foot-4-inch point guard from Tallahassee Community College, ended his season on a massive hot-streak. He scored over 30 points in each of TCC’s NCJAA tournament games, including 48 in a sweet-sixteen matchup.
The story continues… ️ @SunDevilHoops #Committed #JUCOPRODUCT #ForkEm pic.twitter.com/7ByQH1cRRC— Malachi Davis (@_malachidavis) March 30, 2023
In 2022, he averaged 17.1 points per-game on 50.1% shooting. He added 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per-game, and shot 34.9% from behind the three-point line.
He was raised in Canada, and attended Lake Land College in Illinois before making the trip to Florida. At Lake Land, he averaged 16.5 points per-game.
6’4 PG Malachi Davis is the BEST scorer in JUCO!— Yusuf Ali (@yu5ali) March 23, 2023
Long, explosive, and athletic with terrific body control, ambidextrous finishing at the rim, & NBA range from deep.
48 PTS vs Salt Lake yesterday to will his team to the Elite Eight of the JUCO National Championships. pic.twitter.com/kOHrcZo8fX
