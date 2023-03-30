ASU Basketball: Juco-transfer point guard Malachi Davils commits to Sun Devils

Juco-transfer point guard Malachi Davis announced Thursday on Twitter that he will be transferring to Arizona State.

Davis, a 6-foot-4-inch point guard from Tallahassee Community College, ended his season on a massive hot-streak. He scored over 30 points in each of TCC’s NCJAA tournament games, including 48 in a sweet-sixteen matchup.

In 2022, he averaged 17.1 points per-game on 50.1% shooting. He added 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per-game, and shot 34.9% from behind the three-point line.

He was raised in Canada, and attended Lake Land College in Illinois before making the trip to Florida. At Lake Land, he averaged 16.5 points per-game.