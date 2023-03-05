ASU Swimming: Sun Devils take Pac-12 crown for first time in program history

For the first time in program history, the ASU men’s swimming and diving program won the Pac-12 Championship with a stellar week at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash.

The Sun Devils broke eight program records on the way to the title, breaking Cal’s streak of five consecutive conference championships.

PAC-12 CHAMPIONS ‼️



For the first time in program history, the Sun Devil Men have won the Pac-12 Swimming and Diving Championships



@Pac12Network | #Pac12 Swim pic.twitter.com/ICtfAOAm92 — Sun Devil Swim/Dive (@ASUSwimDive) March 5, 2023

Léon Marchand had an incredible weekend, winning three individual titles and he was a member of four winning relay teams. In the 200 breaststroke, he set a new national record for the event with a time of 1:47.67.

For the second consecutive year, Marchand earned Swimmer of the Meet honors.

Marchand wasn’t the only record-setter throughout the week, as four other individuals and two relay teams set new school records.

Jack Dolan swam the 50 free in 18.86 seconds, Zalan Sarkany swam the 1650 free in 14:41.65, and Alex Colson completed the 200 fly in 1:39.55. Owen McDonald finished third in the 200 back with a time of 1:39.01. Marchand also set a school record in the 400 IM with a time of 3:31.57.

Daniel Matheson finished the 1650 with a time of 14:48.52, which would have been a school record if not for Sarkany’s mark.

Jack Dolan, Marchand, Max McCusker and Jonny Kulow finished the 200 medley in 1:21.69 and Marchand, Grant House, Patrick Sammon, and Julian Hill set a new mark in the 800 free with a time of 6:06.30.

As a team, ASU finished with 897.5 points, ahead of second-place Cal (819) and third-place Stanford (615.5).

ASU coach Bob Bowman adds a men’s team title to his storied resume, getting to the top of the conference in his eighth year at the helm.

It’s the second-straight top-three finish for the Devils, and the seventh in program history.

ASU will have a three-week break before the NCAA Championships, which take place in Minneapolis, Minn. from Mar. 22-25.