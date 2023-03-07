ASU Basketball: Cambridge Jr. awarded All-Pac-12 honors, Washington placed on All-Defensive Team

The Pac-12 Conference announced Tuesday that two Arizona State players were awarded postseason honors. Guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. was placed on the All-Pac-12 Second Team, while forward Warren Washington earned a spot on the All-Defensive Team.

Cambridge’s three Pac-12 Player of the Week Awards from the regular season was tied for first (UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr.) in the conference. He averaged 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per-game in 29 appearances this season. His plus-minus (+/-) of 43 in-conference led the Sun Devils.

He is the seventh Sun Devil to pick up an All-Conference honor under Bobby Hurley.

Washington spearheaded a Sun Devil defense that was ranked No. 2 in the Pac-12. He averaged 1.79 blocks per game, the second-highest total of big-men on the All-Defensive Team. He recorded four blocks in the Senior Night win over Utah in February.