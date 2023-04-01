ASU Basketball: Collins declares for NBA Draft, can return after pre-draft process

Arizona State point guard Frankie Collins announced on Instagram Friday night that he is declaring for the NBA Draft while maintaining his final year of NCAA eligibility.

Sun Devils @Frankiecollins0 announces he’ll enter the Draft while keeping his NCAA Eligibility#commit2thefork pic.twitter.com/LLdfJ25xUz — Commit 2 the Fork (@Commit2theFork) April 1, 2023

In 35 games, Collins averaged 9.7 points, 4.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds for the Sun Devils.

Collins transferred to ASU from Michigan last May and was immediately tabbed as the starting point guard for coach Bobby Hurley’s 2022-2023 team. In his fifth game as a Sun Devil, he collected four points and five assists against his former team in ASU’s 87-62 win over the Wolverines in November.

Frankie Collins baptized Chuck O’Bannon pic.twitter.com/yee2lbEbP1 — Gabe Swartz (@gabeswartz_) March 18, 2023

His best personal stretch of play this year was a six-game stretch in which he averaged 13.67 points per-game and 3.83 assists per-game. The Sun Devils went 3-3 in those six games.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 185-pound point guard can hire an agent and go through the pre-draft process before making a final decision to return or continue professionally.