ASU Baseball: Campos earns Pac-12 Player of the Week, Sun Devils land in top-25

Arizona State catcher Ryan Campos was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week Monday. Campos joins teammates Luke Keaschall and Nu’u Contrades as Sun Devils to win the award this season.

In four games, he hit .500 (7-for-14) with two homers, six runs scored and three walks. He also reached base safely in all four wins, extending his streak to 30 games. His .419 batting average on the year is good for second-best in the Pac-12.

With four wins last week, ASU (23-9, 10-2 Pac-12) is now ranked in the top-25 by both Baseball America (#22) and D1 Baseball (#24). The Sun Devils currently sit in second-place in the Pac-12, only trailing Stanford.