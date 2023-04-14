ASU Basketball: Brennan, Flaggs enter transfer portal

I’m beginning to feel like an Arizona State Sad Devil.

Fan-favorite freshman Duke Brennan has entered the transfer portal, per theportalreport.com. Brennan finished the 2022-’23 season as the primary freshman big man on Bobby Hurley’s bench. He was largely considered to be a centerpiece for the future.

The 6-foot-10-inch, 235-pound center out of Gilbert is one of three ASU freshmen to enter the portal since the end of the season, joining guards Austin Nunez and Malcolm Flaggs (reserve).

Brennan didn’t see much action on a night-to-night basis, averaging just 9.1 minutes per game. “The Duke,” as named by Bill Walton himself, did the most he could in the few moments he had in 36 games played, averaging 2.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.5 blocks per game.

With Warren Washington declaring for the draft, it seemed Brennan would be next up to be the “center” of Arizona State basketball, but that dream may be dead depending on whether the former three-star recruit decides to take his talents elsewhere, or return to Tempe.

Coming out of high school in 2021, Brennan received offers from the following programs: ASU, Seton Hall, Cal, Cal State Fullerton, Oregon State, Wake Forest, GCU, Georgia, Eastern Washington, Air Force, Montana, Northern Illinois, UC Irvine, Rice, UMass and NAU.

As of right now, 247sports doesn’t have a crystal ball on Brennan, but it is likely a few of the schools previously mentioned will reach out to Brennan. As for ASU, the only transfer Hurley has landed is former Louisville forward Kamari Lands.

Arizona State will look to add multiple big men through the transfer portal this offseason.