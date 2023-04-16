ASU Baseball: Devils split series in Seattle, Sunday’s game canceled

The Sun Devils split two games against the Washington Huskies this weekend in Seattle, bouncing back from a Friday loss with a win on Saturday.

The rubber match scheduled for Sunday was rained out.

Friday: Huskies win 8-3

The Huskies jumped all over Ross Dunn, tagging him for eight runs in four innings of work, though four of the runs were unearned.

The first Husky scored on a dropped third strike with two outs in the first, an unwelcome sign of what was to come.

Four other Huskies came across on a wild pitch, a passed ball, or an error, all in the first four innings.

RBI singles from Cam Clayton, Johnny Tincher and AJ Guerrero added to the UW lead, which quickly blossomed to 8-0.

Wyatt Crenshaw and Nick McLain both drilled home runs to cut into the deficit in the fifth and sixth, but the hole was much too big to climb out of.

Dylan Gardner, Brock Peery, Will Armbruester and Austin Humphres combined for four shutout innings out of the bullpen.

Saturday: Devils win 8-6

It was ASU coming out strong in game two, as the Devils scored two in the first and four in the third to take an early 6-1 lead.

McLain grounded into a double play in the first, but Wyatt Crenshaw scored the first run of the game. After a Luke Keaschall double, Jacob Tobias drove him in with a double.

It was Keaschall and Tobias again in the third, as Keaschall drove in two with a double before Tobias brought him home with a two-run home run.

The Huskies were able to get to ASU starter Khristian Curtis in the sixth, but not before he pitched five solid innings.

He earned his fourth win of the season, allowing four runs (three earned) and nine hits while striking out three.

UW was close to taking the lead with a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth, but Isaiah Jackson make a stellar catch at the wall, robbing the potential go-ahead blast

That wasn’t Jackson’s only spectacular play of the night, as he fouled off three pitches in a 1-2 count before hitting a two-run inside-the-park home run in the eighth.

The Huskies got back within two in the bottom of the ninth, but Owen Stevenson was able to strand the tying runners in scoring position to seal it.

Sunday: Rained out

The Devils weren’t able to take the field on Sunday, but they were able to catch a game in Seattle.

Only good thing about being rained out today. Got to take the #Devils to the ole stomping grounds before the flight! @mariners @ASU_Baseball pic.twitter.com/Uc3F3RmY3n — Willie Bloomquist (@williebloom) April 16, 2023

No makeup date is scheduled at this time.