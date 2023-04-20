ASU Football: Mid-April transfer portal recap

The transfer portal opened for its spring window last Saturday, and since then, there has been fluidity to Arizona State’s football roster.

Inbound Transfers

Demetries Ford / CB / Three-star / Austin Peay

Ford joins his former Austin Peay teammate Shamari Simmons in defensive coordinator Brian Ward and defensive backs coach Bryan Carrington’s room. Coming out of high school, Ford was not rated by recruiting services, and he ended up at Youngstown State.

The 5-foot-8-inch, 170-pound defensive back was a Third-Team FCS All-American in 2022 when he tallied 19 pass deflections and three interceptions.

Roman Rashada / S / Three-star / Ole Miss

If you were curious as to how freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada was enjoying Tempe, you would be pleased to know he has already recruited his older brother to join him.

The elder Rashada was a juco-standout at Diablo Valley College where he developed into a three-star prospect and the No. 22 juco cornerback in 2021. After one season, he transferred to Ole Miss, but he did not receive any action as a Rebel. It was in Oxford where he made the transition to safety. He stands at 6-foot-2-inches, and weighs 195 pounds.

Sione Finau / OL / Two-star / Purdue

With left-guard Ben Coleman out for the majority of the season, and much of the already-thin offensive line depth drained in the transfer portal, ASU desperately needs help up-front. Finau is a nice start.

Finau played at FIU for three years where he received meaningful snaps in all three seasons. Last year at Purdue, he appeared in all 14 of the Boilermakers’ games at both left and right guard. The 6-foot-3-inch, 305-pound guard has two years of eligibility remaining, and he was eligible to transfer pre-April 15th due to his graduate status.

Outbound Transfers

Bennett Meredith / QB / Three-star

The quarterback landscape has changed three times since Meredith came to Tempe, and he was never able to position himself into the two-deep. He was a three-star quarterback out of Alabama, and he showcased leadership qualities during spring practice this year.

Robby Harrison / DL / Three-star

Out of all ASU spring transfers, Harrison’s exit makes the least amount of sense on the surface.

Harrison quickly became a fan-favorite last season when ASU players made it known that he was the strongest player in the weight room. This year, Harrison was in position for rotational snaps on the defensive line, with a chance to start.

Jalil Rivera-Harvey / DL / Three-star

Rivera-Harvey was the No. 4 defensive tackle prospect coming out of juco in 2021. He appeared in nine games for ASU last season, and recorded four tackles.

Danny Valenzuela / OL / Three-star

Valenzuela joined the team at the start of fall camp last season after transferring from the College of the Canyons. Though he was a little undersized at 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds, Valenzuela received a ton of snaps this spring with injuries on the offensive line.

Thomas Le Boucher / OL / No rating

Injuries riddled the short ASU career of Le Boucher, and he never received significant playing time in practice or in games for the Sun Devils.

Ralph Frias / OL / Three-star

Frias was a special-teamer and rotational lineman for the Sun Devils each of the last four years.

Dylan Hall / EDGE / Three-star

Hall impressed in limited snaps last season with injuries on the defensive line, and he looked to potentially be a reserve contributor this year in a crowded EDGE room.

Zeek Freeman / WR / No rating

Freeman’s speed received kudos from former head coach Herm Edwards when Freeman joined the team last fall, and he flashed it multiple times in practice. He received no receptions last season, and recorded one rush for 4 yards.

Brandon McElroy / DL / No rating

McElroy never cracked the two-deep in his one season at ASU. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Spencer McKelligon / LB / Three-star

McKelligon was the No. 26 prospect coming out of Oregon as an incoming-freshman, but he was buried behind a stacked trio of Merlin Robertson, Kyle Soelle and Connor Soelle last year. With Ward beefing up the linebacker corps through the transfer portal, McKelligon will look for reps elsehwere.