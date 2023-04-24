ASU Baseball: Series-win over Oregon State boosts Sun Devils in rankings

Arizona State (27-12, 13-4 Pac-12) was boosted into the top-20 in two national rankings Monday following a series-win over Oregon State. Baseball America slotted the Sun Devils at No. 12, while DI Baseball has ASU at No. 17.

Following Saturday’s cinematic win, ASU found itself trailing the Beavers once more early in Sunday’s game. Down 5-0 in the third inning, the Sun Devils led a six-run charge that laid the foundation for the team’s third comeback win of five runs or more on the year.

Nick McLain, Wyatt Crenshaw and Luke Keaschall both recorded multi-hit games while driving home multiple RBIs. Nu’u Contrades also added a pair of hits.

Oregon State scored four more runs for a 10-6 lead before ASU scored six scoreless runs in the fifth-through-seventh innings.

Righties Matt Tieding, Owen Stevenson and Blake Pivaroff held the Beavers scoreless in the final four innings. They collectively allowed just three hits.

ASU sits atop the Pac-12 rankings with a half-game lead over Stanford. Cal State Fullerton comes to Phoenix Municipal Stadium this week for games Tuesday and Wednesday.