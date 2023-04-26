ASU Basketball: Washington to enter transfer portal

After declaring for the NBA Draft on April 6th, former Sun Devil center Warren Washington told Jon Rothstein Wednesday that he intends on entering the transfer portal. Washington’s transfer is coming directly off the heels of ASU’s addition of former LSU big man Shawn Phillips.

Washington declared for the draft with the intention of getting selected by an NBA team, while also maintaining eligibility for his sixth year of college ball thanks to a redshirt season and COVID-19 rules from the pandemic season.

Now that he’s announced his plans of transferring to a different school for his final year, it’s safe to assume that his plans of getting drafted were not going to pan out. This will be Washington’s second transfer of his career after transferring from Oregon State to Nevada following his freshman season.

In his collegiate career, Washington has averaged 7.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1 block over 109 games played and 80 games started. In 2022-2023 with Arizona State, Washington scored 15+ points five times, collected 10+ rebounds four times and had 14 separate outings with multiple blocks–– including a five block performance against USD in the beginning of the year.

Washington is now the eighth Sun Devil from this past season to enter the transfer portal. There is still a chance for a reunion with Arizona State, but with the aforementioned Phillips seemingly filling the starting center role on the roster for 2023-2024 it’s less likely that he comes back to Tempe.