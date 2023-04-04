ASU Basketball: Neal returns from transfer portal, Hurley ‘Lands’ Louisville transfer

Recently considered a legitimate question mark for the 2023-2024 season, Arizona State’s starting five on the hardcourt was given a major boost after guard Jamiya Neal announced his return on Wednesday, and former Louisville forward Kamari Lands committed to ASU Tuesday morning.
IM BACK #ForksUp pic.twitter.com/0LjjzA6Q06— Jamiya Neal (@jamiyaneal_) April 3, 2023
Neal averaged 4.9 points per-game off the bench for the Sun Devils in 2022. He scored in the double-digits in two of the team’s last three games, and his season-high 16 points came in the First Four victory over Nevada.
He was a sure-fire candidate for a starting spot on Hurley’s 2023-2024 roster when he entered the transfer portal shortly over a week ago.
Lands is a 6-foot-8-inch, 220-pound forward who was the No. 69 overall prospect in 247Sports’ Class of 2022. ASU was in his final-two schools coming out of Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix.
He averaged 5.9 points and 1.9 rebounds in a few short appearances at Louisville as a freshman this past year.
Louisville forward Kamari Lands is transferring to Arizona State.— Anthony Totri (@Anthony_Totri) April 4, 2023
Lands made the announcement on his Instagram. Lands adds some more size to the Sun Devil roster.
pic.twitter.com/29rPezYiJU
Lands is known for his perimeter-shooting and slashing ability, and his frame and athleticism should make him a strong defender within coach Bobby Hurley’s defensive vision.
