 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

ASU Basketball: Neal returns from transfer portal, Hurley ‘Lands’ Louisville transfer

Big 24 hours for Hurley and co.

By Kevin Redfern
/ new
Nevada v Arizona State Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Recently considered a legitimate question mark for the 2023-2024 season, Arizona State’s starting five on the hardcourt was given a major boost after guard Jamiya Neal announced his return on Wednesday, and former Louisville forward Kamari Lands committed to ASU Tuesday morning.

Neal averaged 4.9 points per-game off the bench for the Sun Devils in 2022. He scored in the double-digits in two of the team’s last three games, and his season-high 16 points came in the First Four victory over Nevada.

He was a sure-fire candidate for a starting spot on Hurley’s 2023-2024 roster when he entered the transfer portal shortly over a week ago.

Lands is a 6-foot-8-inch, 220-pound forward who was the No. 69 overall prospect in 247Sports’ Class of 2022. ASU was in his final-two schools coming out of Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix.

He averaged 5.9 points and 1.9 rebounds in a few short appearances at Louisville as a freshman this past year.

Lands is known for his perimeter-shooting and slashing ability, and his frame and athleticism should make him a strong defender within coach Bobby Hurley’s defensive vision.

More From House of Sparky

Loading comments...