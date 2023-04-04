ASU Basketball: Neal returns from transfer portal, Hurley ‘Lands’ Louisville transfer

Recently considered a legitimate question mark for the 2023-2024 season, Arizona State’s starting five on the hardcourt was given a major boost after guard Jamiya Neal announced his return on Wednesday, and former Louisville forward Kamari Lands committed to ASU Tuesday morning.

Neal averaged 4.9 points per-game off the bench for the Sun Devils in 2022. He scored in the double-digits in two of the team’s last three games, and his season-high 16 points came in the First Four victory over Nevada.

He was a sure-fire candidate for a starting spot on Hurley’s 2023-2024 roster when he entered the transfer portal shortly over a week ago.

Lands is a 6-foot-8-inch, 220-pound forward who was the No. 69 overall prospect in 247Sports’ Class of 2022. ASU was in his final-two schools coming out of Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix.

He averaged 5.9 points and 1.9 rebounds in a few short appearances at Louisville as a freshman this past year.

Louisville forward Kamari Lands is transferring to Arizona State.



Lands made the announcement on his Instagram. Lands adds some more size to the Sun Devil roster.

Lands is known for his perimeter-shooting and slashing ability, and his frame and athleticism should make him a strong defender within coach Bobby Hurley’s defensive vision.