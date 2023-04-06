ASU Baseball: Campos named in Golden Spikes Midseason Watchlist

Arizona State catcher Ryan Campos, the current Pac-12 leader in batting average, was one of 45 players nationally named to the Golden Spikes Midseason Watchlist by USA Baseball Monday.

Campos is hitting an impressive .430 (46-for-107) with 19 RBI, seven doubles and five homers in 29 starts. His .545 on-base percentage is in the top-five in the conference. He is currently on a 10-game hitting streak, and he has reached safely in 27-straight games. In the last 16 games, he is hitting .532.

Have yourself a weekend, Mr. Campos.



Two-run shot as ASU erupts for five two-out runs in the fourth.



14-0, Devils. pic.twitter.com/z9QhZJIexV — Sun Devil Baseball (@ASU_Baseball) March 12, 2023

He is the first Sun Devils selected to the midseason list since Hunter Bishop, Spencer Torkleson and Alec Marsh were named in 2019.

The Golden Spikes Semifinalists will be named in late-May.