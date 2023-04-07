ASU Basketball: Washington declares while maintaining eligibility, Cambridge enters portal

The Sun Devils hoops roster is getting thinner by the hour, it seems. Big-time pieces of the 2022-23 tournament team, Warren Washington and Devan Cambridge, have declared for the draft and entered the transfer portal on Thursday, respectively.

Washington has elected to take his chances on getting drafted by an NBA franchise, similar to his teammate Frankie Collins who also recently declared for the draft last week. For Washington – and Collins for that matter – it makes sense to explore the possibility of going pro while maintaining the option of returning next season, especially with looming April NBA deadlines.

He is coming off of a solid year in his first season as a Sun Devil, averaging 9.2 points per game which is just under his average of 10.5 over his two years at Nevada. Washington had six games this year scoring 15-or-more points, with a career-high 21 points against USC in January. He had seven games collecting three-or-more blocks, with a high of five swat-backs in Tempe against USD.

Warren Washington declared for the draft while maintaining his eligibility #commit2thefork pic.twitter.com/pR3xa25PWZ — Commit 2 the Fork (@Commit2theFork) April 6, 2023

He may not rebound as much as a seven-footer should, especially with a relatively smaller lineup, and he only recorded four 10 rebound games in 2022-23. But, he’s got potential as a solid backup big in the league if given the right opportunity.

Cambridge, on the other hand, is off to explore greener pastures within the college game. After announcing his return to Tempe when ASU’s March Madness run ended, he’s since decided to change course. Cambridge spent three seasons in an Auburn Tigers uniform before making the move to unite with his brother, Desmond, in Tempe under Bobby Hurley.

Although inconsistent at times, Devan was a huge piece of the lineup down the stretch towards March. He averaged a career high in points per game, just under 10 at 9.8, including two separate 18-point outings at Colorado and at home against Washington. He, like many others, shot the lights out against Nevada in the First Four, shooting 66.7 percent from the field and scoring 15 points.

Devan Cambridge reverse dunk in transition!!!



Arizona State just having fun out there pic.twitter.com/IQ8koDioLN — Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) March 18, 2023

He’s not a true three or four, but that versatility gave Bobby Hurley options when constructing different lineup sets as he can run the floor and play solid interior and perimeter defense, regardless of who he’s matched up against.

There’s still a world where both of these guys return next season. Actually–– throw Frankie’s name into that mix, too. The NBA Draft, due to the limited number of rounds and roster spots available, increases the chances of a return to school for Warren or Frankie unless they opt for the overseas route. Cambridge, now that his brother has maxed-out his eligibility, is the most likely to go elsewhere.

It could be a big string of losses for coach Hurley, but there’s always a chance for a reunion down the road this summer.