ASU Golf: Devils’ season ends at Raleigh Regionals

RALEIGH, N.C., — No.11 Arizona State’s women’s golf season concluded at the Raleigh Regionals at North Carolina State’s Lonnie Poole Golf Course after carding a 10-over-par 874 and placing seventh, missing the top-five cut.

ASU’s program came into the tournament as the No.2 seed and made its 40th NCAA appearance while also extending its streak of 30 straight regional appearances.

The Devil’s brought the heat to open up regionals, being the only team to have three golfers in the top-10 after the first round, and sitting in third (-4/284) as a team, only behind NC State (-6/282) and Florida State (-5/283).

The only team to have three golfers in the Top-10 after day one?



That would be @SunDevilWGolf



A closer look at the Raleigh Regional



T5th - Paula Schulz Hanssen

T9th - Grace Summerhays

T9th - Ashley Menne

Freshman Paula Schulz-Hanssen led the group in her postseason debut, sinking four birdies and carding a 2-under-par 70, tied for fifth place.

Sophomore standout Grace Summerhays, like her brother, Preston, on the men’s team, delivered a strong performance for the Sun Devils. Her back-nine, which included back-to-back on the 15th and 16th holes, helped her shoot toward the top of the leaderboard. She carded a 1-under-par 71 finish, tied for ninth.

Junior Ashley Menne stayed pace with Summerhays, recording three birdies and carding a 1-under-par 71, also tied for ninth.

Freshman Beth Coulter also made her postseason debut, and was able to find her groove after a rocky start, making bogey on two of the three opening holes. However, her play and confidence picked up as the day went on as she went bogey free on the back-nine with a lone birdie. She finished even after 18 and tied for 42nd.

Amanda Linner had a rough start, opening with a double bogey on the second hole. Her play cleaned, though, and she was able to make birdie on the fifth hole en route to her 3-over-par 75 card. Linner closed the opening round tied for 42nd as well.

Arizona State picked up where it left off in the opening round, matching NC State with par through round two, sliding up to second on the leaderboard.

Summerhays paced the Devils with her impressive 3-under-par 69 — her second-lowest round of the season. Two of her four birdies came on back-to-back holes, helping her climb into a tie for fourth at 4-under-par.

Grace set the Pace



A great performance by Grace Summerhays moved her into 4️⃣th place at the Raleigh Regional



The 6️⃣9️⃣ (➖3️⃣) was…

• Her best second round of the season

• One of only 6️⃣ rounds in the 60s

• Lowest score by a Sun Devil in Raleigh

Menne followed her previous round with anothe 1-under-par 71 — her and Summerhays remained top-10 through 36. Menne managed to birdie thee times, twice on the front-nine and once on the back.

Schulz-Hanssen struggled early but managed to collect herself and avoid serious damage, finishing with a 2-over-par 74. She was able to end her round on a high note, making birdie on the par-4 18th hole.

Coulter was able to remain steady, collecting an early birdie on the first hole while going on two separate six-hole streaks of making par. Her 28 pars through 36 holes tied the team lead and was fifth-most in the 60-player field.

Linner began her day with six straight pars and closed with four straight pars, but couldn’t truly settle in. She capped off her second round 2-over-par.

Arizona State entered the final day of the Raleigh Regional in great shape to capitalize and clinch its ticket to the finals back home in Scottsdale, but collapsed, shooting carding 14-over.

Coach Missy Farr-Kaye had Calynne Rosholt step in as an alternate for Linner on the final day. She carded a 5-over 76.

Menne led the Devils with a 2-over-par 74 in the third round and finished tied for 11th (216).

Hanssen was able to stay consistent, carding a 3-over-par 75, and finished tied for 24th (219).

Coulter and Summerhays both carded a 5-over-par 77. Summerhays, who had a monster second round, was able to finish tied for 14th individually (217) while Coulter finished 36th (223).

Our season comes to an end in Raleigh.



Thanks for your support all year #SunDevilNation



We'll be back and more motivated than ever

This snaps Arizona State’s five-year run of making the NCAA championship appearance, which Is hosted at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale May 19-24. Arizona, who came in first (859), host NC State (861), Wake Forest (864), TCU (866) and Florida State (870) will advance.