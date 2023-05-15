ASU Golf: Devils lead Vegas Regionals after opening round

LAS VEGAS, N.V., — Top-seeded Arizona State brought the heat for the opening round of the Las Vegas Regionals, carding a team 26-under 262 (62-64-67-69). Preston Summerhays led the charge at Bear’s Best Las Vegas, carding a field-leading 10-under 62 and pushing the Devils to a six-stroke lead over the No. 2 seed and conference rival Stanford Cardinal.

Summerhays highlighted his front-nine with two eagles, on the par-5 second hole and par-5 eighth hole. His back-nine consisted of five birdies, four pars and no bogeys. In doing so, he became the fifth player in program history to record a 62-or-better card.

Summerhays wasn’t alone, however, as all four of ASU’s scorers carded under par. Jose Louis Ballester carded a bogey free 8-under 63, T3. Ballester sank eight birdies, four on the front-nine and four on the back-nine.

Freshman Michael Mjaaseth carded a 5-under 67, T14 in his regional debut. He made it through the the front-nine all squared with two birdies and two bogeys, before picking up speed on the back-nine. Mjaaseth opened the back-nine with an eagle on the par-4 11th hole, then dropped in four birdies and another bogey.

Luke Potter was not too far behind Mjaaseth, carding a 3-under 69, T25. Potter rounded the clubhouse even, sinking two birdies and a double-bogey. He posted a clean back-nine, sinking three birdies with no bogeys.

Ryggs Johnston carded a 2-under 70, T33. While recording a clean front-nine consisting of three birdies, he only made birdie once on the back-nine while collecting two bogeys.

The Devils will tee off for round two of the Las Vegas Regionals on Tuesday, May 16 at 7:30 a.m. and will be paired two No. 2 Stanford (268/-20) and No 3 Virginia (269/-19).