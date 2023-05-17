ASU Golf: Devils win Las Vegas Regionals, Qualify for Grayhawk

LAS VEGAS, N.V. — ASU has punched its ticket back to Grayhawk in Scottsdale for the NCAA finals after coming back from four strokes down, carding a school-record 59-under 805 to win the Bear’s Best Las Vegas Regionals. The Devils shot a final round 21-under 267 (65-67-67-68) in their duel over the rival No.8 Stanford Cardinal, winning by two strokes and making history.

No, that is not a typo…

⁰@SunDevilMGolf shot a school-record -59 to win the Las Vegas Regional pic.twitter.com/eWLFmackEj — Sun Devil Men's Golf (@sundevilmgolf) May 18, 2023

Arizona State’s 59-under set a new NCAA postseason record as well as broke the previous Pac-12 record of 54-under by USC in 2009. The dominant performance in the final round smashed the NCAA’s previous 54-hole record by 14 strokes.

This is the Devils second consecutive year they have qualified for regionals after winning the Stockton regionals by 10 strokes last year, beating Stanford again in the process. This is ASU’s ninth regional victory, tying Texas for second-most all time.

Heading Back to Grayhawk❕@SunDevilMGolf qualifies for the 2023 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship in Scottsdale pic.twitter.com/dJBB323n3L — Sun Devil Men's Golf (@sundevilmgolf) May 17, 2023

Preston Summerhays led ASU with an otherworldly 7-under 65 during Wednesday’s final round, earning him solo third. He holed four birdies on the front-nine, three of which came on the final three holes. On the back-nine, he continued his dominance with three birdies and an eagle while collecting two bogeys.

Both Jose Luis Ballester and Michael Mjaaseth finished top-10. Ballester carded a 5-under 67, tied for fifth after coming away with six birdies and a single bogey over 18 holes. Ballester tied Summerhays for 19 birdies over the 54-hole weekend.

Mjaaseth carded a bogey-free 4-under 68 round, tied for ninth.

Ryggs Johnston finished even after the final 18, carding just a single bogey, on the front-nine and a pair of birdies with another bogey on the back-nine. He finished tied for 36th at 6-under.

Luke Potter shot a quiet 5-under 67, recording his only bogey on the second hole before rattling off six birdies.

However, the Sun Devils’ historic final round was set up by the previous 36 holes. During the opening round, ASU finished ahead of the competition, leading the field by six strokes. During the second round, the Devil’s dropped to second behind Stanford, who out shot ASU by 10 strokes (276 to 266). but remained in prime position just four strokes back.

All four scorers for ASU shot under par.

Everyone under par ⬇️



Sun Devils shoot -12 in the second round of the Las Vegas Regional.



https://t.co/2Yu4b9Y4yW #ForksUp /// ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/6djxzZSqx9 — Sun Devil Men's Golf (@sundevilmgolf) May 16, 2023

The top five teams from each regional will advance to the finals from May 26-31.

With Arizona State’s win at Bear’s Best Las Vegas, they planted their place in the finals at Grayhawk Golf Club for the third straight year — eighth straight year ASU has advanced to the NCAA Championship.