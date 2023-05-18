ASU Football: Oklahoma defensive lineman transfer Kori Roberson commits to ASU

Arizona State has landed former Oklahoma Sooner defensive lineman Kori Roberson from the transfer portal. After losing three defensive lineman through the portal, coach Kenny Dillingham picked up another piece to fit into the puzzle that is ASU football.

Standing at a whopping 6-foot-5-inches and 283-pounds, Roberson has the versatility to play anywhere along the defensive line, but may be most comfortable at nose tackle.

Robby Harrison, Brandon McElroy, and Jalil Rivera-Harvey all left Tempe via the transfer portal in April, making room for Roberson.

To make the move even sweeter, Roberson will join a familiar face here in Tempe. Former OU teammate and current Devil edge rusher Clayton Smith, who committed to ASU in December of 2022, was a standout during spring ball.

Roberson saw action in 26 games from 2019 to 2021 at OU. During the 2021 season, he recorded 17 tackles, 2.5 TFLs and 0.5 sacks.

He was a redshirt junior in 2022 has two years of NCAA eligibility remaining.