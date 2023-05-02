ASU Basketball: Devils add forward via portal

After an official visit to Tempe, former Nevada and San Francisco forward Zane Meeks committed to Arizona State two weeks ago.

Meeks, a 6-foot-9-inch, 220-pounder, is entering his fifth year after spending two seasons at Nevada and San Francisco.

Last season, he averaged 11 points per game and five rebounds per game for the Dons, shooting 48 percent from the field in 29 games. He started 15 of them and averaged over 20 minutes per game.

He put up double-digit points in 17 games, including a career-high 20 points in a win over Fresno State in November. The game against the Bulldogs was also one of his four double-doubles last season.

In a win against Arizona State in December, he scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds in 15 minutes, shooting 3-for-4 from beyond the arc while also recording two steals.

In the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament, he helped the 10th-seeded seeded Dons push seventh-seeded Murray State to overtime, scoring 13 points and nabbing five rebounds in 22 minutes of action.

We've got a good one in Indy



Zane Meeks with the put back slam#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/bAc4E9gk7H — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2022

At Nevada, Meeks appeared in 49 games, including all 31 in the 2019-20 season.

In 2020-21, while playing with Warren Washington in Reno, he averaged nine points and 5.6 rebounds per game. Washington declared for the NBA draft, but he holds another year of eligibility and could return for another season.

Meeks is from Prairie Village, Kan., but helped lead Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, NH, to the 2019 National Prep Championship.