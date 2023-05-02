ASU Golf: Sun Devils place second in PAC-12 Championship

STANFORD, Ca — Arizona State men’s golf carded a 6-under team card, good for second place at the conference championships hosted at the par-70 (280), 6,727-yard Stanford Golf Course. Host Stanford swept the weekend and took first, carding 19-under.

The devils recorded 331-345-359-359 — 1394 over the four rounds.

ASU’s opening round 19-under 331 was the lowest score on a Par-70, PAC-12 Championship course since at least 1990.

Arizona State’s second-place finish is the programs second time in three years and is its best since the 2021 season when the devils also took second.

Sophomore Preston Summerhays paced the team with a 2-under 278, tying for 12th individually. He led the tournament after the first two days, shooting a 6-under 64 and 5-under 65.

However, as temperatures dropped into the weekend, so did Summerhays score. He dropped to T5 in the third round where he shot 4-over 74, then 5-over 75 in the final round.

Freshman Luke Potter and senior Ryggs Johnston were on par with each another during the final round. Ryggs finished 1-under 279, tied for 15th, right behind Summerhays. Potter birdied three times while putting up a clean bogey-free, 1-under on the back-nine in the final round. He finished 1-over 281, tied for 26th.

Sophomore Josele Ballester also tied for 15th, shooting a 1-under 279.

Freshman Michael Mjaaseth tied for 20th, breaking even at 280.

Sophomore Kiko Coelho finished 19-over 299, earning him 64th on the weekend.

Arizona State, playing as a first group, started the day in fourth place, but slid into second as the final group entered the club house. On the final day, the devils were able to slide up once again.

The next stop for the devils is the NCAA Regionals, which will take place on May 15-17. Six 54-hole regional tournaments will determine the 30 qualifying teams. Six selected individuals from non-qualifying teams will compete in the finals.

Arizona State will look to qualify at regionals and return to the finals, hosted at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale from May 26-31, where they finished as runners-up against Texas last season.