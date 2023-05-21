ASU Golf: Preview of NCAA Championships at Grayhawk

Arizona State men’s golf will look to avenge last year’s 3-2 championship loss to Texas as they prepare once again for the title in Scottsdale. This will be final year of the successful three-year stint that the national championship will be hosted at Grayhawk Golf Club.

Preston Summerhays, Ryggs Johnston and Josele Ballester are the only three Devils that remain from last years squad. While it was Mason Andersen, David Puig and Cameron Sisk who led ASU a season ago, Preston Summerhays also carried his fair weight. This season he’s led the Devils back to the promise land.

Summerhays had six top-10 finishes through the 2023 season, including 12 rounds in the 60s.

Last season the Devils made the NCAA Championships as the No. 7 seed. This season it appears that the Sun Devils are heating up at the right time this season after shooting a NCAA and Pac-12 record 59-under during their first place win at the Las Vegas Regionals.

Finals consist of three days of stroke play — 54 holes — from May 26-28. After wards, the final top-15 teams and nine individuals will advance to Monday, May 29. There, the final eight teams will be decided for match play as as well as the 72-hole individual championship.

The 2023 NCAA Champion will be determined in a match play format, consisting of quarterfinals and semifinals from May 30-31.