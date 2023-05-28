ASU Golf: Sun Devils place top-15, ramp up for last round of stroke play at NCAA Championships

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Welcome to moving day, Sun Devils. Paced by freshman Michael Mjaaseth’s team-leading 4-under 66, No. 4 Arizona State has secured solo seventh after a posting a 1-under 279 on Sunday.

ASU is 11-over through 54.

Only the top 15 teams will advance to the final round of stroke play, and of those final 15 teams, only the top eight will move on to stroke play. While on the cusp of the top eight, coach Matt Thurmond said he likes ASU’s chances.

“We’ve been on the edge all year and I think we’ll handle it well,” he said. “We love it. It’s great competition. I’m confident in my guys to bring it.”

His boys have improved their score in each of the first three rounds (291-281-279/581) and are one of only five other teams within the cut that saw stroke improvement from the previous round.

Mjaaseth has seen his score improve in each round, improving from his 6-over 76 on Friday. During the third round, the Pac-12 freshman of the year racked up a team-leading five birdies with only one bogey. His 66 card was the lowest of any freshman in the field, and is now 4-over (T-35) in the field.

Bird Machine



Mjaaseth with another one on six after a perfect approach, moving to 3-under



Mjaaseth with another one on six after a perfect approach, moving to 3-under

Luke Potter, who had four birdies in the second round, failed to sink a single birdie on Sunday afternoon, only posting a double-bogey and bogey. He posted a 3-over 73 and now sits T-34 at 9-over.

Thurmond said that one of the best things about the past two rounds is the highest score being only 73.

Behind Mjaaseth, Preston Summerhays was ASU’s second-lowest scorer. He left with an even 70 and is tied for 23 in the field.

Two in his Last Three Holes



Don’t let ️ get it going. Birdie on 8️⃣



Don't let ️ get it going. Birdie on 8️⃣

Josele Ballester finished 1-over 71 and is tied for 23rd in the field at 2-over through 54.

Back to Even



Josele Ballester punches in his first of the day on 10!



Josele Ballester punches in his first of the day on 10!

Ryggs Johnston posted a 2-over 72 and was able to sink back-to-back birdies on holes six and seven. He is tied at 52nd at 6-over at the end of the third round.

Arizona State will tee off with Florida and Vanderbilt at 11:06 a.m. for the final round of stroke play, looking to secure a top-eight slot.