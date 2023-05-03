ASU Basketball: Bryant Selebangue commits to ASU

With Bobby Hurley’s team needing to bulk up to replace key positions lost over the off season, Bryant Selebangue is a key pickup. The 6-foot-8-inch, 227-pound Division I transfer from Tulsa will play a role in filling the hole created by the unexpected transfer of its center.

Selebangue, who still has two years of eligibility, averaged 12 points and 9.6 rebounds as a sophomore in 2022-23. He managed to shoot 61.5 percent from the field and 50.4 percent from the free-throw line (66 of 130 attempts).

The Montreal native played his freshman year at Hutchinson Community College then transferred to Florida Southwestern Community College before playing at Tulsa. One of his years of community college ball do not go against his eligibility.

Hurley will plug in Selebangue to try and replace the 7-foot forward Warren Washington, who declared for the 2023 NBA draft. Washington averaged 9.2 points per game and 6.9 rebounds in 2022-23 off 56.3 percent shooting. He could still choose to return with one year of eligibility left.

And to add insult to injury, neither of Washington’s two backups will return either. Freshman power forward Duke Brennan transferred to Grand Canyon in April and center Enoch Boakye is still undecided. While the Sun Devils also lost forward Devon Cambridge to Oregon, 6-foot-9-inch forward Alonzo Gaffney is still set to return.

Devil hoops has been working to build up, and have already added former Nevada and San Francisco forward Zane Meeks. Hurley also landed freshman transfer forward Shaun Phillips from LSU. Phillips, who measures in at 7-feet, 245-pounds, averaged just 1.2 points and 2.2 rebounds off 45.5 percent shooting in 2022-23.

The Sun Devils still have work to do through the portal, but have already began building a base for the 2023-24 season.