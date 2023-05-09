ASU Football: Colorado transfer WR Jordyn Tyson commits to ASU

Anyone who watched Arizona State versus Colorado last season should be familiar with the newest Sun Devil commit on the gridiron. Last season Jordyn Tyson scorched the Devils for a 58-yard touchdown reception as well as an 88-yard punt return in the Buffalo’s 42-34 loss.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 185-pound receiver from Colorado is the latest transfer to commit to ASU, creating more depth and versatility to the already stacked receiver room.

During Tyson’s freshman year at Colorado, he had 22 receptions for a team-leading 470 yards and five total touchdowns. His collegiate career was off to a rather modest start, having recorded just nine receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns, before catching fire later in the season on a three-game stretch.

Against No.17 Oregon State, Tyson hauled in three receptions for 92 yards.

His most notable game was the aforementioned loss to ASU where he recorded 115 receiving yards and a touchdown, as well as 131 punt return yards with a touchdown, for a combined 246 yards and two scores.

His performance earned him both Pac-12 freshman of the week and special teams player of the week.

Then against No.8 Oregon, Tyson reeled in five receptions for 137 yards and a score, including another 58-yard reception.

While Tyson was not heavily touted coming out of high school — ranked 87th nationally by Rivals; 140th by ESPN; 211th by 247 Sports — he is now ASU coach Kenny Dillingham’s highest rated transfer addition.

Tyson will join sophomores Elijhah Badger and Xavier Guillory and seniors Giovanni Melquan Stovall in the receiver room. His ability to stretch the field and provide splash plays will allow Dillingham to get creative and play him in the slot or outside, giving Sun Devil fans high expectations for the upcoming season.