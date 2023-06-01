ASU Football: Devil’s all-time top-10

These players were compiled based on contributions to ASU while also taking statistics and success at the next level into account. One player will be released until the start of the season. It is also important to note that this list is completely subjective.

Last week Brock Osweiler was released at No. 10.

Continuing the list of top-10 players on the gridiron as Arizona State closes in on opening day, here is No.9 on the list.

No. 9: Randall McDaniel

Few names are as synonymous with Arizona State football than Randall McDaniel (1984-1987).

McDaniel hails from Agua Fria High School in Avondale, Ariz., where he originally committed to Arizona State as a tight end. At Agua Fria, McDaniel was a standout athlete in track. He holds the fastest-ever 100-meter dash by a lineman at 10.64 seconds his senior year, which would later translate to the NFL combine as a 4.6 40-yard dash.

During his first season in Tempe, McDaniel was converted to offensive guard, where his legendary career would begin.

The 6-foot-7, 276-pound people mover set the standard for linemen. Since switching positions his freshman year, McDaniel became a routine starter. However, his breakout season in the maroon and gold didn’t come until his junior year when the Devil’s boasted a 10-1-1 record. They capped off their magical season in Pasadena where the Devils topped Michigan, 22-15, winning the programs first Rose Bowl

That season McDaniel was also named Honorable Mention All-American and First Team All-Pac-10 (currently Pac-12).

McDaniel finished his senior year as only the 11th consensus All-American in Arizona State football history and earning the Morris Trophy for the top lineman in the conference.

For reference, ASU has only had five consensus All-Americans in the 36 years since McDaniel’s time on the gridiron.

After the 1987 season, McDaniel declared for the NFL draft. He left Arizona State with a loaded resume that includes two-time All-American, two-time All-Pac-10 honoree, a Morris Trophy winner, and most importantly, a Rose Bowl champion.

McDaniel was selected No. 19 overall in the 1988 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

He spent the first 12 seasons of his storied NFL career in Minnesota where he was an 11-time Pro Bowler, earned nine First-Team All-Pro mentions. He then signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after ending up as a salary cap casualty in Minnesota.

In his first season, he was named to his 12th consecutive Pro Bowl — and NFL record (1989-2000). McDaniel only played two seasons in Tampa before hanging up his cleats, but he left a mark in the league that few have been able to even come close to.

Over his 14-year pro career, he blocked for six different 1,000-yard rushers, five 3,000-yard passers, started in 202 consecutive games and recorded one receiving touchdown. He is still regarded as one of the league’s best linemen to this day.

He signed a one-day contract with the Vikings to retire with the team that drafted him.

McDaniel’s laundry list of accolades has only grown since college:

Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) All-Rookie Team (1988)

Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor (2006)

College Football Hall of Fame (2008)

Pro Football Hall of Fame (2009)

NFL All-Decade Team of 1990s

ASU Sports Hall of Fame

Sun Devil Ring of Honor

State of Arizona Sports Hall of Fame

ASU All-Time First-Team OL

NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team

Minnesota Vikings 40th Anniversary Team

House of Sparky’s top-10 all-time No. 8 name will be revealed next week.