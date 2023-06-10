ASU Baseball: Sophomore outfielder Will Rogers enters name into transfer portal

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State sophomore outfielder Will Rogers joined a handful of other Sun Devils when he declared for the transfer portal, according to DIBaseball.com.

After a successful freshman season, which saw Rogers play in 46 games including 42 starts, Rogers struggled at the plate early this season which resulted in inconsistent playing time. The left fielder batted .167 in 90 at-bats in 34 games played this season. Rogers’ season highlights included two walk-off hits this year against San Diego State on opening night and a walk-off solo home run to beat North Dakota State in early March.

In Rogers freshman year, the Minnesota native quickly made a home at Phoenix Municipal Stadium batting .299 with nine home runs and 25 RBIs. The quick-twitch right handed hitter was capable of lifting balls out of the yard while also ripping base hits through the infield holes. Rogers was a fast corner outfielder that also had three outfield assists in his freshman year.

He was expected to be a consistent bat for Bloomquist in his sophomore year, but an early undisciplined approach at the plate led to Rogers not seeing the field as consistently. Rogers will hit the market to explore other schools in the country after becoming a key piece of the 2022 Sun Devil team.