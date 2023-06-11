ASU Football: Devils top-10 all-time

These players were compiled based on contributions to ASU while also taking statistics and success at the next level into account. One player will be released until the start of the season. It is also important to note that this list is completely subjective.

Brock Osweiler was released at No. 10.

Last week Randall McDaniel was released at No. 9.

Continuing the list of top-10 players on the gridiron as Arizona State closes in on opening day, here is No. 8 on the list.

No. 8: Charley Taylor

The late Charley Taylor cracks the Devils’ top-10 list at number eight. Taylor, who played both half back and defensive back at Arizona State from 1960-1963, is a Sun Devil legend who had a successful pro career before being enshrined into the NFL Hall of Fame.

Unfortunately, Taylor died at an assisted living facility in Virginia the age of 80 in February, 2019, but his legacy lives on.

During his three seasons in Tempe, Taylor amassed 1,995 yards from scrimmage while averaging 5.7 yards per carry and racking up 25 touchdowns.

In 1961, Taylor complimented the pass-heavy offense with two 100-yard rushing games while also leading the team in receiving.

During the following season, he led the team in touchdowns with eight.

In his third and final season in Tempe, Taylor led the team with four interceptions and racked up 115 yards on return yardage.

While in the maroon and gold, Taylor earned two All-American honors twice and participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl, the Hula Bowl and the All-American Bowl. He was also named MVP of the College All-Star game against the Chicago Bears.

Taylor is a charter member of the Sun Devil Athletics Hall of Fame and was part of the inaugural class of 1975.

After three seasons at ASU, Taylor declared for the 1964 NFL draft where he was selected third overall by the then-Washington Redskins. To this day, Taylor is the highest drafted Arizona State alumnus.

Taylor kicked off his immaculate NFL career by earning the NFL Rookie of the Year honor, which would precede his success later on.

During the 1966 season, Taylor moved from running back to wide receiver, where he would excel. He led the league in receiving yards in 1967 and 1968 while serving as the catalyst that jolted the Redskins into a winning program. That same season, Taylor was named to his first and only First-Team All-Pro selection.

Taylor made four straight Pro Bowls from 1971-1974, including a Super Bowl appearance in 1972.

Over the course of his 13-year NFL career, Taylor recorded 10,803 total yards (9,110 receiving), 649 receptions and 90 total touchdowns.

After Taylor’s pro career, he joined the Washington staff as a receiver coach (1982-1993). There, he won three Super Bowls with NFL Hall of Famer Art Monk, Pro Bowler Gary Clark and eventual Super Bowl XXII standout Ricky Sanders.

Taylor has a deep resume that includes: