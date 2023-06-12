ASU Baseball: Devils busy with transfer portal during summer offseason

TEMPE, Ariz.— With the current state of college baseball, players are allowed one transfer to an additional school without designation of a redshirt year. The college baseball scene has changed to give more freedom to players looking for a change of scenery with baseball programs and academics. Arizona State had six players enter the transfer portal so far in the summer offseason including notable names such as Ethan Long and Will Rogers.

Beginning May 29, players have 45 days to notify their institutions and be approved for the transfer window, bringing this date to July 13 for all players to enter their names and seek another destination.

The following have entered their names into the transfer portal according to DIBaseball.com:

Dylan Fesperman

Tyler Valdez

Ethan Long

Jared Glenn

Will Rogers

Dylan Gardner

Valdez appeared in six games for the Sun Devils in the 2023 season. The junior right-handed pitcher pitched 5.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 5 K’s with a 4.76 ERA on the year. Valdez grew up in Gilbert, Ariz. and played at Perry High School before pitching at Chandler-Gilbert Community College. The junior college transfer will look for other opportunities this summer.

Glenn played two years for Arizona State in 2021-22 and had some success on the mound for the Devils. In Glenn’s freshman year, the right-handed pitcher claimed a 6-2 record in 24 appearances with 52.0 innings pitched and a 5.02 earned run average. Glenn’s sophomore year featured an 0-4 record in 16 appearances with 24.0 innings pitched and a 8.25 earned run average. Glenn did not make an appearance for the Sun Devils in the 2023 season and will look to transfer to another destination.

Gardner saw 5.2 innings pitched in eight appearances, surrendering seven hits on five runs with a 11.22 earned run average. The junior right-handed pitcher from Big Bend Community College will look for another program this summer.

Fesperman was not rostered during his time at ASU.

Head coach Willie Bloomquist will begin his hunt to regain the status of Arizona State as a national tournament contending team this summer on the recruiting trail. However, the players mentioned above will likely not be a part of the Sun Devils 2024 spring season.