ASU Golf: Summerhays, Ding will compete in U.S. Open

LOS ANGELES, Ca. — Arizona State standout Preston Summerhays and ASU signee Wenyi Ding have qualified for the 123rd U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club.

Summerhays, who qualified and competed at the U.S. Open in 2020, will look to have another crack at the field. Only this time, Summerhays will have NCAA Championship pedigree and added experience. He qualified at Hillcrest Country Club, just a short distance away, winning a playoff 3 and 2.

Grace Summerhays, younger sister of Preston, qualified and will play at the prestigious Pebble Beach for the women’s U.S. Open later this summer.

Summerhays will tee off from hole 10 with Scott Stallings and Lucas Herbert at 7:07 a.m.

Summerhays will also be joined by Wenyi Ding in Los Angeles. After defeating incoming University of Tennessee commit freshman Caleb Surratt 3 and 2 at the 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur at Bandon Dunes in July of 2022, Ding solidified his spot at the U.S. Open. Ding also claimed wins at the China Amateur in 2021 as well as the 2021 Boao Classic, a professional event in the People’s Republic of China where he hails from.

Ding will join the Devils in the fall for the upcoming season.

Ding will be tee off from hole 10 with Michael Kim and Jordan Smith at 6:56 a.m.

The field comprises 19 amateurs, 16 of which are college golfers. ASU will have two competing while rival Stanford has four, the most from any one program.

Round one starts Thursday, June 15.