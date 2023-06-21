ASU Football: Devil’s top-10 all-time

These players were compiled based on contributions to ASU while also taking statistics and success at the next level into account. One player will be released until the start of the season. It is also important to note that this list is completely subjective.

No. 10 Brock Osweiler

No. 9 Randall McDaniel

No. 8 Charley Taylor

No. 7 John Jefferson

Continuing the list of top-10 players on the gridiron as Arizona State closes in on opening day, here is No. 6.

No. 6: Darren Woodson

Darren Woodson began is collegiate career in Payson, Ariz., at Camp Tontozona (Camp T). There, Woodson emerged as a walk-on that would later transform the Sun Devil program and raise the bar for football in Tempe.

Woodson came to Tempe with a less-than-fortunate background, having come from a single-parent household in Maryvale, a West Phoenix neighborhood. Through the graces of ASU recruiting his Woodson’s character, he was given a chance, one that he would not let slip.

After a strong camp in 1987, Woodson propelled himself into the starting lineup for three straight years. During his sophomore year, Woodson earned the team’s “Most Improved” player with 122 total tackles, five of which for loss. He recorded 16 tackles during the game against Stanford.

In Woodson’s senior year, he doubled as an outside linebacker — his natural position — and interior defensive end. He amassed 803 tackles and earned an honorable mention for All Pac-10 in 1989 and 1990.

He also earned honorable mention for All-American his junior year and All-Pac-10 second team his senior year.

Woodson declared for the NFL draft in 1992, where he was selected 37th overall in the second round by the Dallas Cowboys.

Woodson admitted that growing up, he was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and disliked the Cowboys, his eventual team.

There, he played from 1992 to 2004 and would retire as the Cowboys’ all-time leading tackler with 1,350.

While Woodson has not been enshrined into the NFL Hall of Fame, he boasts an incredible resume, including three Lombardi trophies. As a safety, Woodson helped guide Dallas to wins over the Buffalo Bills twice and his former beloved Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowls XXVII, XXVIII and XXX.

Woodson retired as the last piece of the Cowboys’ 1990s dynasty. Through his impressive 12-year career, he recorded 23 interceptions, a pair of touchdowns, 17 forced fumbles, 11 fumble recoveries and 11 sacks. He earned: