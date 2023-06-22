ASU Football: Devils making splash with class of 2024

Arizona State has began its unprecedented rebuild under the Dillingham era with 12 recruits in the 2024 class. The Devils have the 45th overall ranked composite, sixth best amongst fellow Pac-12 programs. Oregon and Stanford cracked the top 10 at eight and nine, respectively, while USC just outside at 11.

Colorado, under new coach Deion Sanders, has positioned itself at 43 with the University of Arizona trailing at 44.

With the 2023 season just a couple months away, Dillingham is hoping to make some noise to improve the draw of Tempe to higher ranking recruits and build back a bowl, or even a playoff caliber team.

Of ASU’s 12 commits, nine are three stars with the remaining unranked.

Three-star receiver Elijah Baesa from Mesquite, Texas, committed in February of 2023. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound wideout is ranked 75th in Texas and 453 nationally.

Three-star cornerback Tony-Louis Nkuba from Lewisville, Texas, committed in May of 2023. Nkuba, the 6-foot, 170-pound defender is ranked 87th in the Lone Star State and 503 nationally.

Dylan Tapley is a home-grown talent from Desert Mountain in Scottsdale. The three-star athlete is ranked 10th in state and 512 nationally. He committed to ASU in April of 2023 and stands at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds.

Rodney Bimage is a three-star cornerback from Dickinson, Texas, and committed to Tempe in June of 2023. He ranks 93rd in state and 540th nationally while standing 6-feet, 170-pounds.

Zechariah Sample is a 5-foot-9, 160-pound three-star receiver from Fulshear, Texas. He committed to ASU in March. Sample ranks 105th in Texas and 640th nationally.

Albert Smith, coming out of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, at 6-foot-1, 205-pounds, will add depth to the Devil’s lineup as linebacker. The 29th-ranked defender out of Louisiana committed to Tempe in May.

Champ Westbrooks committed to ASU in June. Westbrooks, who stands at 6-foot-4, 265 pounds, comes from Los Angeles, Ca., and is currently ranked as a three-star interior lineman.

Three star receiver Cullen Charles committed in June of 2023 and will join an already stacked receiver room that Dillingham has built. He stands at 5-feet-11, 175 pounds and hails from Los Angeles as well.

Kanyon Floyd is another talent Dillingham was able to keep in the valley. Floyd is a three-star punter from Scottsdale who ranks 36th in Arizona.

Coming out of Manvel, Texas, Mason Flemming committed to ASU in June, 2023 as a defensive lineman. He stands at 6-feet-2 and 250 pounds.

James Giggey committed to ASU as a 6-foot-3, 245-pound defensive lineman in June, 2023. Giggey comes from Prescott Valley, Ariz., and is another homegrown talent Dillingham was able to retain.

Remar Williams is a 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive lineman from Eastmark in Mesa, Arizona. He, along with the other commits at the respective position, will add much needed depth to the thin defensive line.

Of Arizona State’s 12 commits so far, five are from Texas. Dillingham has already started his era off with solid transfer portal signees and will look to beef up his group through continued recruiting.