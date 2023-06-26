ASU Football: 2023 Season Predictions

There are now only 10 weeks before Arizona State kicks off the 2023 season against Southern Utah on Aug. 31 in Tempe, the upcoming season will be a test to see how much work new coach Kenny Dillingham has accomplished — or lack there of.

The 2022 campaign was brutal, and Sun Devil fans now have a coach to be excited for once again. Dillingham, an ASU alumni himself, will look to change the trajectory of the program in his first year.

Here, we are going to predict and break down each opponent the Sun Devils will play this season while posting a predicted score. Then, we will compare through the season as well as after to break down what went wrong and what went wrong.

Week one vs. Southern Utah will release this week, but before, let us know in the comments what your 2023 ASU football record will be!