ASU Football: 2023 Season Prediction

Week 1: Southern Utah University vs. Arizona State University

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds, a Division I program, will travel to Tempe and take on Dillingham and company to kick off the 2023 season on August 31.

Arizona State limped through the 2022 season while picking up a pair of sour losses to Eastern Michigan and rival Arizona Wildcats in the process. Now under a new reign and roster overhaul, the Sun Devils will have an excellent chance to start the season off on the right foot.

Arizona should handle the Thunderbirds with ease and start 2023 undefeated. While it is still up in the air whether Trenton Bourguet will outlast Notre Dame transfer Drew Payne through and training camp, the high caliber offense ASU possesses will be too much to handle.

The Thunderbirds averaged 270 yards through the air and 131 yards on the ground in 2022 while averaging 30 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Sun Devils went 3-9 in 2022 while averaging only 26 points per game on 135 rushing yards and 251 passing yards per game. However, Arizona holds the upper hand in quarterback level and experience while also boasting an improved offensive line and added weapons through the transfer portal.

Bourguet showed tremendous strides in 2022 before being sidelined with an injury, but it would not be far-fetched for him to toss three scores, including one to Jalin Conyers. Conyers, who also lives with Bourguet, began to see the chemistry the pair have built off the field translate onto the field. Now healthy, expect Bourguet and Conyers to pick up where they left off. Both Giovanni Sanders and Elijhah Badger should be big for Dillingham in his offensive scheme as well.

ASU’s beefed up offensive line should provide a spark for Cameron Skattebo, who rushed for 1,382 yards and seven touchdowns last season for the Sacramento Hornets. Establishing the rush early may be key to Arizona State’s offensive success.

Nonetheless, expect Dillingham to have his team ready to set the tone week one.

Our prediction: Arizona State 46, Southern Utah 20