ASU Football: Sun Devils top-10 all-time

These players were compiled based on contributions to ASU while also taking statistics and success at the next level into account. One player will be released until the start of the season. It is also important to note that this list is completely subjective.

No. 10 Brock Osweiler

No. 9 Randall McDaniel

No. 8 Charley Taylor

No. 7 John Jefferson

No. 6 Darren Woodson

We’re cracking into the top-five Sun Devils on our all-time list...

No. 5: Danny White

Arizona native Danny White was the Sun Devil’s quarterback from 1971-1973, and he led the team to three straight bowl appearances and a 32-4 record under the helm of legendary Arizona State coach Frank Kush.

White, who grew up in Mesa and attended Westwood high school, played all 11 games in his three seasons as quarterback in the maroon and gold while hoisting the program to the national spotlight.

In his first year, White tossed the rock for 1,393 yards and 15 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He led the Devils to the 1971 Fiesta Bowl, which ASU claimed over Florida State, 45-38.

During his second year, White again led the team to the Fiesta Bowl behind his 1,930 yards and 15 touchdowns over the season. The Sun Devils bested the Missouri Tigers, 49-35, to capture back-to-back Fiesta Bowls.

Then, in White’s third and final year in Tempe, he led the team to its third consecutive Fiesta Bowl, defeating the University of Pittsburgh, 28-7, and capping off his historic college career.

White completed 345 of 649 passes for 5,932 yards and 59 touchdowns to 36 interceptions with a quarterback rating that never dipped below 142 over his ASU career. He also led the Devil’s to three straight Western Athletic Conference championships, three straight Fiesta Bowl victories and was named First-Team All-American in 1973.

White not only set seven NCAA passing records through his college career, but Sports Illustrated dubbed him as the second-highest rated college quarterback of all time. He participated in the East-West Shrine Game, the Senior Bowl and the Hula Bowl before he declared for the NFL draft where he was selected 53rd overall in the third round by the Dallas Cowboys.

However, the Cowboys intended on using White as a punter, so he signed with Memphis in the World Football League instead. He played in the WFL in 1974 and 1975 before joining Dallas as a quarterback in 1976.

White took over as a starter for America’s Team in 1980. From there, he led the franchise to three straight NCF Championship appearances and established the then-record for most touchdowns in a single season with 29.

Over White’s 13-year career, he amassed 21,959 yards, 15 touchdowns with 16 interceptions. Although, White was able to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in 1977 as a backup behind Roger Staubach when the Cowboys bested the Denver Broncos, 27-10.

He was elected to one Pro Bowl over his career, but most importantly, White lasted 13 years with a successful franchise before returning home to become the first coach and general manager of Indoor Arena Football League’s Arizona Rattlers. As coach for the Rattlers, White led the team to a 141-65 record while securing two championships in 1994 and 1997 and appearing in five others.

In 2017, White joined the Sun Devil staff as a consultant.

White’s lengthy career and list of accomplishments is nothing new to his family as his father, Wilford White, played for Arizona State from 1947 to 1950 and earned second team All-America honors with the Associated Press. Wilford still holds the school rushing record of 1502 yards for the season of 1950.

Over White’s career, he has accomplished: