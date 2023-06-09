ASU Baseball: Junior first baseman Ethan Long enters into transfer portal

TEMPE, Ariz. — A critical piece to the Sun Devils squad, junior first baseman Ethan Long has entered into the transfer portal according to DIBaseball.com. The power hitting righty is among several Arizona State players to explore other options for the upcoming baseball season.

In the 2023 season, Long played in only 12 games before a wrist injury sidelined him for an extended period of time. In those 12 games Long batted .270 with 10 hits in 12 games including three home runs and nine RBIs.

The time table was set for a return to the field, perhaps on the mound, for Long. But in early April, it was announced from head coach Willie Bloomquist that Long would require surgery on his wrist, missing the remainder of his junior year.

Long was a vital part of the Bloomquist era in these first two years. His sophomore year included injuries as well as personal tragedies off the field. He batted .294 with seven home runs and 28 RBIs, including six appearances on the mound in his sophomore season. Concluding his sophomore year, Long was eligible for the 2022 MLB amateur draft. In the 20th round, the San Francisco Giants took Long as a first baseman.

Long’s standout freshman year established him as a household name at Phoenix Municipal Stadium. Long batted .340 with 16 home runs and 54 RBIs.

His .340 batting average is ranked ninth highest amongst Sun Devils in their freshman season. His 54 RBIs in a season tie Barry Bonds for the fourth most in an ASU freshman season. His 16 home runs is second most by a freshman behind Spencer Torkelson. Long was rewarded with a consensus All-American pick by multiple NCAA baseball outlets for his production.

The Gilbert native’s leadership and maturity was shown even in times when not playing according to teammates and coaches. Long, who experienced two straight seasons with setbacks to his career, has decided to move on from Arizona State and look for an opportunity elsewhere.