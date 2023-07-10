ASU Football: 2023 Season Prediction

Week 2: Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State University

ASU will open its 2023 season with four straight home games, which will benefit the program still trying to find its feet with new coach Kenny Dillingham.

Arizona State struggled offensively in last year’s 34-17 loss to the No. 11 Cowboys. However, with an amped up offensive line, added weapons and an improved quarterback room, Arizona State may just upset Oklahoma State in 2023.

In 2022’s battle between the Devils and Cowboys, Oklahoma was able to ware down the Sun Devil defense while Cowboy’s quarterback Spencer Sanders tossed a pair of scores while also running one in himself. Spencer transferred to Ole Miss and transfer Alan Bowman is replacing him. Bowman previously played for Texas Tech (2018-2020) and Michigan (2021-2022).

Cowboys’ running back Dominic Richardson, who rushed for 131 yards with a touchdown while also catching five passes for 44 yards, transferred to Baylor.

Back in Tempe, the battle to replace Emory Jones is heating up between Trenton Bourguet and Drew Pyne. While Bourguet is likely to start the season, either is capable of leading the improved offense.

Emory Jones tossed just 223 yards and a single score in last season’s loss. ASU’s leading offensive player was Xazavian Valladay with 21 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown. Valladay signed with the Houston Texans as a undrafted free agent this off season.

The return of Jordan Clark for his final season is also important for Arizona State as he brings physicality and leadership to the secondary.

While both teams underwent roster moves during the offseason, ASU is seemingly in a better position than Oklahoma State, however, only time will tell.

House of Sparky is going with the bold and optimistic upset victory over the Cowboys and ASU will improve to 2-0 in the Dillingham era.

Arizona State 33, Oklahoma State 31