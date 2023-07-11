ASU Basketball: Sun Devils welcome Louisville transfer Kamari Lands

TEMPE, Ariz. – The former Hillcrest Prep small forward Kamari Lands enrolled at the University of Louisville, staying for one year before entering the transfer portal and choosing Arizona State.

Back in December of 2021, the four star recruit had visited ASU after receiving an offer as a senior averaging 33.4 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 55% from the field. In early January, the University of Louisville was the destination for Lands when he announced his commitment, returning to his home state of Indiana. Lands was the 42nd ranked high school recruit in the ESPN Top 300 and also was 12th in the country and 2nd in the state of Arizona at the small forward position.

Lands’ freshman year featured a small role for the Cardinals, primarily coming off the bench as a forward. Lands made six starts in the year but appeared in all 32 games in his first year of college basketball. On the season, Lands was an effective bench player averaging 5.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists on an average of 21 minutes per game.

As for the team, the undoubtedly rebuilding Cardinals finished with an abysmal 4-28 record including a head coaching change midway through the season which were all contributors to Lands’ decision to transfer.

On March 10, Lands entered his name into the transfer portal, one that is seeing exceptionally high volume in recent years after rule changes have been implemented. Lands was in contact with many other schools including Arkansas, Oregon State, St. John’s, Dayton and Towson. On April 4, Lands announced his commitment to Arizona State via his Instagram page.

The 6-foot-8, 220-pound small forward is a large-framed, small forward with shot making capabilities and solid defensive instincts. Many 3-point attempts for Lands at Louisville came in transition, with the wing being Lands’ most comfortable shooting position on the floor. With the ball in his hands, Lands utilizes a hesitation dribble with slashing mentality to get to the rim, using his size and physicality to draw fouls and finish with athleticism. Head coach Bobby Hurley now has a stretch-four potential player in Lands to assemble into the lineup whether at a starting role or off the bench.