ASU Football: Devil’s land pair of 2024 California recruits

Coach Kenny Dillingham has yet to play a game since taking over helm, however, the Sun Devil program is already better than it was a year ago. Dillingham has inked two more top-notch 2024 prospects prior to the 2023 season.

California top-50 Sire Gaines announced that he committed to the maroon and gold via social media on Saturday.

The 6-foot, 193-pound athlete from Perris, California played safety and receiver for Orange Vista.

Offensively, he rushed for 854 yards and 16 touchdowns off 89 carries in 11 games his senior year. When moved out wide, Gaines hauled in 820 yards and nine touchdowns off 49 receptions.

Through his high school career, Gaines has amassed 1,365 yards and 21 total touchdowns off 159 totes. He racked up four games of 100-yards or more as well.

While proving to be an absolute workhorse on offense, he created plays on defense as well.

The three-star commit secured an interception (four total) with 27 tackles, including five tackles for loss.

Gaines will follow fellow California recruit Martell Hughes and play linebacker next year.

Hughes announced his commitment on July 4 via social media.

Hughes, standing at 6-foot-2 and 195-pounds, comes from Madison in San Diego, California. The three-star commit accumulated 110 total tackles (75 solo), half a sack, 11 passes defended and four interceptions.

As most high school athletes do, Hughes played both sides of the ball, although it was for only one season. As a running back, he racked up 65 yards off one carry and a score.

ASU’s 2024 recruiting class now holds three top-100 recruits from California.