ASU Golf: Linn Grant captures first LPGA victory

SYLVANIA, Ohio — A year removed from her collegiate years at Arizona State, Linn Grant captured her first LPGA Tour win with a three-shot win in the Dana Open.

Grant, 24, began her professional career in the Ladies European Tour and has since won five events, granting her LPGA Tour membership at the end of 2021. However, the Swede had not played back in the United States until the COVID-19 vaccinations for foreign travelers was lifted.

Before Grant’s Ladies European Tour victories and before her breakthrough LPGA Tour win, she won four times with the ladies squad at Arizona State. She played in Tempe from 2019-2021 before turning pro. She placed top-10 in five of her seven tournaments freshman year.

In honor of Linn Grant’s win on the LPGA Tour, we celebrate #ThrowbackThursday by recognizing her four wins with @SunDevilWGolf



Clover Cup

Bruin Wave Invitational

Dr. Donnis Thompson Invite

Sun Devil Winter Classic pic.twitter.com/JLipiPBmnv — Sun Devil W. Golf (@SunDevilWGolf) July 20, 2023

Her wins at the Clover Cup, Bruin Wave Invitational and Sun Devil Winter Classic all came in a row during the Spring of 2021, capping off her incredible sophomore season.

Grant entered Sunday at the Dana Open with a six-shot lead over Allison Corpuz, who had won the Ladies U.S. Open at Pebble Beach a week prior. Corpuz made Sunday interesting after closing the gap between the two, but Grant was able to close out her final day with big putts to secure her 11th professional win.