ASU Football: Devil’s top-10 all-time

These players were compiled based on contributions to ASU while also taking statistics and success at the next level into account. One player will be released until the start of the season. It is also important to note that this list is completely subjective.

We’re cracking into the top three Sun Devils...

No. 3: Terrell Suggs

Terrell Suggs, also known as “T-Sizzle,” is unquestionably the most feared and prolific pass-rusher the State of Arizona has ever seen. The Minnesota native relocated to Arizona after his eighth grade year where played football for Chandler high school before transferring to rival Hamilton, just a few miles down the road.

Being a highly touted recruit, Suggs, who stands at 6-foot-3, 265-pounds, earned Parade Magazine All-American in 2000, Gatorade Arizona Player of the Year, was ranked No. 1 jumbo athlete in the nation by SuperPrep Magazine and earned Arizona Player of the Year by USAToday. He decided to stay home and attend Arizona State where he became the nations top edge rusher and unanimous All-American in just three seasons (2000-2002).

By 2002 Suggs established himself as the nations top defensive player while also setting history in the process. He recorded an earth-shattering 24 sacks in just 14 games — for reference, the NFL all-time sack record is 22.5 sacks (16 games).

After Suggs junior year, he had solidified himself as the premier defender for the 2003 NFL draft. Suggs earned first-team All-Pac-10 selection, Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year, the Bronko Nagurski Award, the Ted Hendricks Award, and the Vince Lombardi Award while also being recognized as a unanimous first-team All-American. His accoladed propelled him to the 10th overall pick in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens.

As anyone who watched Suggs at Arizona State could have predicted, he became a dominant force and cornerstone of the Ravens relentless defense that ruled the league for nearly a decade.

Suggs immediately caught fire in the NFL, earning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors after amassing a Ravens franchise-record 12 sacks with 27 total tackles and one interception. He did all that while only starting one game.

In his sophomore season, Suggs increased his production to 12.5 sacks while also earning the first of his seven Pro Bowl bids.

Through his time in Baltimore, Suggs and company developed the signature rivalry with the Pittsburgh Steelers, one that was highlighted by heavy-hitting defensive playmakers. Through those battles, Suggs ignited for game-changing sacks, interceptions and chaos. In 2011, he secured NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors with 14 sacks, 70 tackles, seven forced fumbles and six passed defended. However, the 2011 season ended at the hands of New England in the AFC Championship game.

In 2012 Suggs ruptured his achilles but was able to return in record time, just over five months since the injury. His return set up the Ravens for their Super Bowl run that included wins over the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots. The Ravens then defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 34-31 in Super Bowl 47.

Suggs again tore his achilles in 2015, ending his season and moving his career one step closer to retirement.

Or so one would think.

After returning for three more seasons with the Ravens, Suggs then signed with his hometown team Arizona Cardinals in March of 2019. However, Suggs’ run with the Cardinals ended short after the Cardinals released him December of 2019. He signed with the Kansas City Chiefs where he made contributions in the Chiefs 31-20 Super Bowl 54 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Suggs’ career stretched 16 seasons and he registered 887 total tackles, 39 forced fumbles, 14 fumble recoveries, seven interceptions, two touchdowns and a whopping 139 sacks — eighth all-time on the NFL sack list.

He is no doubtably a first-ballot Hall of Famer and ASU legend. His resume includes: