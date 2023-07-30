ASU Football: 2023 Season prediction

Week 4: USC vs. Arizona State University

Arizona State will close its four-game home stand against USC, one of the premier offenses from 2022. Arizona State managed to keep the game close until half, only trailing by four, but the Trojans, led by Caleb Williams, turned it into a lopsided affair.

USC never trailed, but also never managed to pull away in the fashion that they should have, given the caliber of talent on the roster and leadership from Lincoln Riley.

Williams tossed for 348 yards and three scores with Addison registered 105 of those on eight receptions in USC’s 42-25 win. While USC lost Jordan Addison to the NFL draft, Williams will be returning for likely his last season and USC could potentially be a playoff contender.

This will be ASU and coach Kenny Dilllingham’s biggest test this season. The additions to the Arizona State roster will need to shine and it will likely end in a high-scoring match, but USC hands ASU its first loss of the 2023 season.

Dillingham’s fast-paced, spread offense should allow for Arizona State to keep the game competitive for part of the game, similar to last season, Williams’ Heisman-winning pedigree becomes too much for Arizona State.

Arizona State, now 3-1 in 2023, will have faced its toughest opponent of the season before the head into the first road game of the year.

USC 43, Arizona State 30