ASU Football: Devil’s top-10 all-time

No. 4: Mike Haynes

Arguably the greatest defensive back Arizona State has seen and one of the best to ever play in the NFL, Mike Haynes solidified his spot toward the top of this list with a resume like no other. Haynes, who grew up in Los Angeles and attended ASU from 1972 to 1975, set the bar for defensive backs with a 6-foot-2, 192-pound frame that aided in his ability to cover range and return punts.

Haynes capped off his collegiate career with a 17-14 Fiesta Bowl victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the icing on the cake for ASU’s perfect 12-0 record in 1975.

In Tempe, Haynes was a three-time All-Western Athletic Conference selection, two-time All-American and reeled in 17 interceptions (including a nation-leading 11 his junior season), which is second-best all-time at ASU.

Haynes declared for the 1976 NFL draft where he was selected fifth overall in the first round by the New England Patriots. He earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors after accumulating eight interceptions, three fumble recoveries and led the AFC with 608 return yards off 45 punt returns.

Haynes became the first Patriot to return a pair of punts for touchdowns during his rookie year as well, scoring on returns of 62-and-89 yards.

He accumulated 28 interceptions for 1,159 yards on 111 returns (10.4-yard average) during his seven-year tenure with New England before returning home to the then Los Angeles Raiders after playing through his option deal.

New England was compensated the first overall pick in 1984 and the second overall pick in 1985 for Haynes.

Once in Los Angeles, Haynes spent the remainder of his career there and, ultimately, reached the games highest level by winning Super Bowl XVIII over the then-Washington Redskins, 38-9. Haynes secured an interception and a pair of pass breakups in the victory.

Haynes spent seven years in New England and Los Angeles before calling it a career, and over his 14 years, he amassed 46 total interceptions for 688 return yards and a pair of scores. He also holds the Raiders’ team record for longest interception return on 97 yards versus Miami.

Haynes became only the third ASU player elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997, joining John Johnson and Charley Taylor. His resume holds...

Super Bowl XV and XVIII Champion

NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year (1976)

Two-time First-team All-Pro (1984, 1985)

Six-time Second-team All-Pro (1976-1980, 1982)

Nine-time Pro Bowl selection

NFL 1980’s All-Decade team

NFL 75th Anniversary All-Time Team

NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team

PFWA All-Rookie team

New England Patriots All-1970s Team

New England Patriots 35th Anniversary Team

New England Patriots 50th Anniversary Team

New England Patriots Hall of Fame

No. 40 Retired by Patriots

1975 Fiesta Bowl Champion

Pro Football Hall of Fame

College Football Hall of Fame

Two-Time All-American

Three-time All-Western Athletic Conference

As we have three more players remaining on our Devil’s top-10 all-time list, comment below who you think the top three are and why!